Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price at $70.94

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.94.

RVLV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,464.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,856,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 817.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.31. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

