Brokerages Set Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Target Price at $11.98

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.98.

SONX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Sonendo alerts:

Shares of NYSE SONX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 116,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,785. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that Sonendo will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.