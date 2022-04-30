Brokerages Set Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Target Price at $11.98

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Sonendo alerts:

SONX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. 116,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,785. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.75. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonendo (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.