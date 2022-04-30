Brokerages Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) PT at GBX 351

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 351 ($4.47).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.72) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.24) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.46) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.21) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 17th.

LON:SSPG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 237.30 ($3.02). 873,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,318. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.40 ($4.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 241.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 252.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.63.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

