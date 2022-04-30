Brokerages Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target at $32.80

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 94,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $131.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 445,072 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,596,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 660.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 229,692 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 306,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 213,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93,295 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

