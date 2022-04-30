Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target at $149.63

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,575. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average is $132.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.33. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

