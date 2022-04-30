Brokerages Set Vincerx, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Target Price at $19.71

Shares of Vincerx, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VINC shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vincerx from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Vincerx from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vincerx from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vincerx from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

VINC stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Vincerx has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Vincerx ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vincerx will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vincerx in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vincerx by 390.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vincerx by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vincerx by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vincerx in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

