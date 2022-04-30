Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Target Price at $130.00

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $133.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $63,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $164,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.