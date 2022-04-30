Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $71.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAM. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of BAM opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

