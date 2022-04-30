Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 831,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $50,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 305,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,456 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 231,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 72,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

BIP stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,476. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Several research firms have commented on BIP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

