Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,221 ($15.56) and last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.42). 21,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 18,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,207.50 ($15.39).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,223.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,330.12. The company has a quick ratio of 15.20, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.22 million and a PE ratio of 5.70.
About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC)
Further Reading
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.