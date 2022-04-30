Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick updated its FY22 guidance to $9.80-10.30 EPS.

NYSE BC traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $75.61. 1,162,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $72.71 and a 52-week high of $117.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,072.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

