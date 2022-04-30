BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.23

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.23 and traded as high as C$4.25. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.23, with a volume of 183,822 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.12. The company has a market cap of C$350.72 million and a PE ratio of 6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.54.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

