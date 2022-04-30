BTIG Research Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.65.

NYSE:DHI opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.39.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

