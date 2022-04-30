Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bucher Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bucher Industries from CHF 517 to CHF 499 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

BCHHF stock remained flat at $$375.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.63. Bucher Industries has a 12-month low of $366.55 and a 12-month high of $553.50.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.