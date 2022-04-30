Burger Swap Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00003086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $24.58 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,880 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

