Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $886.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.29. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

