C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $6.50 million. C4 Therapeutics posted sales of $7.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $34.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.42 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Shares of CCCC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $417.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.45. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

