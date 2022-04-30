Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT Raised to $180.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.58.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.62. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,176 shares in the company, valued at $100,956,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

