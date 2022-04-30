Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.94 and traded as high as C$5.07. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.03, with a volume of 30,499 shares trading hands.

CFW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on Calfrac Well Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of C$190.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.28.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$257.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 8,041 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$36,585.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,083,021.57.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

