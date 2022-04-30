California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CWT traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.87. 1,506,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,057. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

