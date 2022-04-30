Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.

CALA opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 112,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

