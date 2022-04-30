Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.39-6.63 EPS.

Shares of CPT traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.89. 1,359,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,430. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $117.07 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.77%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

