Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.96

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.96 and traded as low as $8.58. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

