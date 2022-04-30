Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,107 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,386,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,236,000 after purchasing an additional 123,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

CP stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

