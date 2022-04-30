Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BLOZF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 24,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,808. Cannabix Technologies has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.54.

About Cannabix Technologies (Get Rating)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; and breath collection units.

