Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,334,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,073,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,352,000 after acquiring an additional 103,084 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 176,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.64. 4,137,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

