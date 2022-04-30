Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,064,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,065,000 after purchasing an additional 483,698 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.06.

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $292.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,910,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,194. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $181.19 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.96. The company has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

