Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,385,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

