Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 469 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,753 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.70. 5,867,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,465. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average of $149.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

