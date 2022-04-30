Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST traded down $30.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $531.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $371.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

