Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.53. 1,839,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.78 and its 200-day moving average is $216.87. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.70.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

