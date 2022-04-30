Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

SBUX traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,199,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,605. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.