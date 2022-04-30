Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. 44,133,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,221,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

