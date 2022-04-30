Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 312,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 57,754 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 234,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $55.57. 10,862,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,381,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

