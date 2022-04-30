Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 394 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,815,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $383,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,000 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.28. 6,981,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,519. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

