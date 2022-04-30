Capital Management Corp VA Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,808 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $8.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.69. 13,693,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,956,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.99% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.