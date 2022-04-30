Capital Management Corp VA Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,150 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 2.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NYSE MO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,862,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

