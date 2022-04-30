Capital Management Corp VA Has $18.39 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up 3.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

PFG traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.