Capital Management Corp VA Increases Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.92% of Anika Therapeutics worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 259,147 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 426,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after buying an additional 242,240 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 347,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after buying an additional 31,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $21.53. 68,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.54 million, a P/E ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 1.09. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.85 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,600 shares of company stock worth $394,892 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANIK shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

