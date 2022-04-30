Capital Management Corp VA Sells 532,300 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 532,300 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1,224.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 220,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 203,577 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 214,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources stock remained flat at $$15.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PVG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.