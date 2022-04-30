Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $279.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

