CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,719,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $296,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $109,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 13.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 29.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $32.68. 945,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,634.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.