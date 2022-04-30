Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.29.

NYSE CSL opened at $259.36 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $178.73 and a 1-year high of $271.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.99 and a 200-day moving average of $235.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $663,945,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,195,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after acquiring an additional 209,382 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

