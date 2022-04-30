Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CRS traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 654,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,842,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,628,000 after purchasing an additional 249,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Carpenter Technology (Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.