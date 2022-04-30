Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSV. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The stock has a market cap of $657.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West bought a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Carriage Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

