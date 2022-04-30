Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,455 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA RCD traded down $3.85 on Friday, hitting $127.91. 26,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $124.99 and a 52-week high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

