Carson Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 693 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $11.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.75. 2,585,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,283. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $243.37 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

