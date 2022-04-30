Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $268,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $6.97 on Friday, reaching $249.27. 2,028,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,196. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.74 and a 200-day moving average of $270.56. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.