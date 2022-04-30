Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $268,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $6.97 on Friday, reaching $249.27. 2,028,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,196. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.74 and a 200-day moving average of $270.56. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.69 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

