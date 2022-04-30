Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 312,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after buying an additional 57,754 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Bank OZK boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 234,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,862,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,648. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

